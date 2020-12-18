Hosting
Zonat Sarl
14, rue Robert Stumper, L-2557, Luxembourg
No. RCSL: B98480
VAT number: LU24837666
+31 102233701
Copyright © 2022 Monsterhost.com
A brand of Zonat Sarl. All Rights Reserved. *Except where stated, all prices exclude VAT
Reliable WordPress Hosting for you
For Resellers, with best support
Affordable & scalable VPS Hosting
Affordable, Fast and Secure Web Hosting in Europe
Set up a new website in minutes
Install WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and many more. Fast installation.
No advanced technical knowledge required!
Our MonsterHost experts will migrate one existing website quickly, seamlessly and free of charge.
If you switch to MonsterHost, we’ll migrate your website hosting over from your old provider within 24 hours.
MonsterHost is your all-in-one website hosting provider
We offer all the essential web applications to help you grow and be successful online, from SSL certificates, SEO to email marketing.
Therefore, choose our powering online marketing tools to increase engagement with your audience.
A domain name can be compared to the street names system of the Internet. Every device connected to the Internet has an IP address. At this IP address, the device is accessible to other devices. An IP address looks like this:
If you have to remember this IP address to reach a website then it doesn’t make you happy. That’s why it was thought that you can link a domain name to an IP address. This allows you, for example, to reach our website via https://www.monsterhost.com/ instead of https://2a00:4e40:1:1::2:2/
The domain name itself consists only of a name or a prefix followed by a dot (.) with an extension such as:
The full list of extensions can be seen in the domain checker.
Web hosting, involves uploading a website’s files to a web server where it can be online 24/7. This service is often provided by Web Hosts like us.
Web hosts utilizes the resources of a server by allowing multiple subscribers/users to share resources or by renting entire servers with services like Dedicated Hosting.
With pooled resources, the cost is also shared hosting making hosting an ideal service for small websites. At MonsterHost.com®, we provide unlimited support making it easier for you to host your website with us hassle free.
Absolutely! At MonsterHost.com®, a part of our work is to help you migrate from your current hosting provider to our robust Monster Hosting platform. It’s a simple complication-free process that we can do in less than 24 hours.
Before we can help you migrate your website, do not cancel your existing plan, contact our support staff and we will migrate your site for FREE.
You can create your email address with any of our Webhosting packages. You can also opt for a professional solution like Microsoft Exchange or Microsoft 365.
HTTPS stands for Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure.
It is a modern and safe version of the earlier HTTP standard that manages data transfers between a website (server) and a visitor’s browser (client).
The S in HTTPS stands for “Secure,” derived from using the protocol to encrypt data that goes through this channel so that it remains secure during the transfer. MonsterHost.com strongly believes in an open and safe internet, some to this we offer high-quality SSL certificates at competitive prices. Security at top level is just a few clicks away.
Visit our Website builder page, choose your desired plan, pick your template, and get started. All our sitebuilder plans come with web hosting.
If you think we just hosting monster site’s, well small websites and projects are welcome too. 🙂