A domain name can be compared to the street names system of the Internet. Every device connected to the Internet has an IP address. At this IP address, the device is accessible to other devices. An IP address looks like this:

37.16.0.12 (IPv4)

2a00:4e40:1:2::4:164 (IPv6)

If you have to remember this IP address to reach a website then it doesn’t make you happy. That’s why it was thought that you can link a domain name to an IP address. This allows you, for example, to reach our website via https://www.monsterhost.com/ instead of https://2a00:4e40:1:1::2:2/

The domain name itself consists only of a name or a prefix followed by a dot (.) with an extension such as:

domain.nl

domain.com

domain.net

domain.eu

domain.guru

domain.name

domain.shop

The full list of extensions can be seen in the domain checker.